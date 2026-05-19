Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect Until 7 p.m. for Williams, Fulton, Defiance and Henry Counties

By: Staff Report

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

Damaging wind gusts to 70 mph and isolated one-inch hail the primary threats across northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana and southeast Lower Michigan

MONTPELIER — The National Weather Service has placed all four counties in The Village Reporter’s primary coverage area — Williams, Fulton, Defiance and Henry — under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday, with scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph and isolated hail up to one inch in diameter the principal threats as storms develop across the region this afternoon and evening.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch No. 230, issued by the NWS Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma at 2:00 p.m. EDT, covers a 37-county footprint stretching from northeast Indiana across southeast Lower Michigan and northwest Ohio, plus adjacent waters of Lake Erie and Lake Huron. The watch includes nine Indiana counties, 13 Michigan counties and 15 Ohio counties. In northwest Ohio, the watch covers Williams, Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Lucas, Wood, Hancock, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Erie, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Allen. In northeast Indiana the watch covers Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley. In southeast Lower Michigan it covers Branch, Hillsdale, Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, Livingston, Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair and Sanilac counties.

What the Watch Means

A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for severe storms to develop within the watch area. It is not a warning. A warning will be issued by the National Weather Service if a storm meeting severe criteria — winds of 58 mph or greater, hail one inch in diameter or larger, or a tornado — is detected by radar or reported by trained spotters.

The Storm Prediction Center notes the tornado risk with this particular watch is very low; damaging straight-line winds and hail are the chief concerns. Residents should remain weather-aware, keep a NOAA weather radio or mobile alerts active, and be ready to move to a sturdy interior room or basement if a warning is issued for their location.

Cities Named in the Watch

Cities specifically named within the NWS Northern Indiana portion of the watch area include Bryan, Montpelier, Edgerton, Hicksville, Defiance, Napoleon, Liberty Center, Wauseon, Delta, Archbold, Swanton, Sherwood, Antwerp, Paulding, Continental, Leipsic, Ottawa, Pandora, Columbus Grove, Van Wert, Ohio City, Payne, Lima, Spencerville, Deshler, Bluffton, Fort Wayne, New Haven, Auburn, Garrett, Kendallville, Angola, Fremont, Ligonier, Topeka, Shipshewana, LaGrange, Columbia City, South Whitley, Roanoke, Huntington, Decatur, Berne, Ossian, Albion, Tri-Lakes, Hillsdale, Jonesville, Litchfield, Coldwater and Bronson. The broader watch footprint also extends across the Toledo metro, the Detroit metro and the Flint and Port Huron areas.

If a Warning Is Issued

Move to the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows. An interior room — a bathroom, closet or hallway — offers the most protection. Mobile homes and outbuildings do not offer protection from severe thunderstorm winds. Have a plan to move to a sturdy structure before a warning is issued.

Stay off the roads if at all possible during the warning period. Hail, downed limbs and reduced visibility make highway travel hazardous. Bring pets and outdoor animals inside, and secure loose objects — trash cans, patio furniture, lawn ornaments — that 70-mph gusts can turn into projectiles. Keep cell phones charged in case of power outages, and have a flashlight within reach.

Report Storm Damage

The National Weather Service welcomes storm reports from the public. Reports of hail (with size), wind damage, downed trees and flooding can be submitted through the NWS Northern Indiana office’s “Submit a Storm Report” page at weather.gov/iwx, by tagging @NWSIWX on social media, or by calling the office at 574-834-1104.

Updated information will be posted at thevillagereporter.com as conditions develop.