Delta Graduate & Lourdes College Golfer Jovon Vann Earns WHAC Postseason Honor

Delta graduate and current Lourdes College sophomore Jovon Vann was selected to the WHAC (Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference) Champions of Character Team as the league announced postseason awards.
Vann was selected for displaying the five core values of NAIA: integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship, and servant leadership. The WHAC honor was the first of his career.
–PRESS RELEASE
