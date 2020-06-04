Delta Graduate & Lourdes College Golfer Jovon Vann Earns WHAC Postseason Honor

Posted By: Newspaper Staff June 4, 2020

Delta graduate and current Lourdes College sophomore Jovon Vann was selected to the WHAC (Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference) Champions of Character Team as the league announced postseason awards.

Vann was selected for displaying the five core values of NAIA: integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship, and servant leadership. The WHAC honor was the first of his career.

–PRESS RELEASE

Be the first to comment on "Delta Graduate & Lourdes College Golfer Jovon Vann Earns WHAC Postseason Honor"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*