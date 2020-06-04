Louise Arnold (1926-2020)

Louise Arnold, age 94, of Bryan, Ohio, died at 8:50 A.M. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Arnold worked as a machinist at 50 Corporation in Bryan. She was also a wall paperer and interior decorator.

Louise was born on February 26, 1926, in San Bernardino, California, the daughter of John Loving and Gladys Louise (Hockley) Foster. She married Loren R. Arnold in 1948, in Defiance and he preceded her in death.

Louise is survived by her daughter, Linda J. Diamente, of Bryan; three grandchildren, Kyna (Todd) Dickenson, Greg (Wendi) Diamente and Teresa (Chris) Diamente-Richmond; twelve great-grandchildren, Tori (Murphy) Johnson, Sebastian Diamente, CJ Johnson, Darius and Kaemon Oskey, Elijah and Luke Diamente, Christopher, Nehemiah and Josiah Richmond, Aimee (Ben) Wonderly and Ed Dickenson; five great-great grandchildren and a brother, John Foster, of Shawnee Mission, Kansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Barbara Temmerman.

Graveside memorial services will be held at a later date. Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with Addie’s services. She will be laid to rest with her husband, Loren, at Farmer Cemetery .

Memorials are requested to the Williams County Veteran’s Memorial Building.