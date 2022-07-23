Delta Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty To Domestic Violence

Facebook

A Delta, Ohio man was sentenced on July 21, 2022, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to The Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Chaz Ford, 42, previously pleaded guilty to Domestic Violence. He did knowingly cause or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Ford to 5 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, continue mental health treatment, complete a dual diagnosis with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and successfully complete any recommended treatment, successfully complete the Batterer’s Intervention Program with the Henry County Center for Family & Child Advocacy, become valid with his driver’s license, serve 30 days in CCNO, with credit for 19 days already served, and have SL2 alcohol monitoring for 90 days.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Ford spending 6-18 months in prison.