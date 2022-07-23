Christopher Smith (1976-2022)

Facebook

Christopher M. Smith, 46, of Bryan, suddenly passed away, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Chris was born June 13, 1976, in Petoskey, Michigan, the son of James M. and Ruth M. (Bidlack) Smith. He was a 1995 graduate of Bryan High School.

Along with his brother, Jason, Chris was a co-owner of Smith Brothers Lawn Service in Bryan for the past 20 years. In the offseason he worked at L.E. Smith Company.

Chris previously worked with his father, Jim, at FS Vending, Trappers & Sports Bar and Smitty’s Restaurant.

He was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233. Chris always greeted everyone with a smile and a big hug.

He was a loving dad, son, brother and genuine friend. He cherished spending time with his family, friends and dogs. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, traveling and was an avid music lover.

Surviving are his daughter, Macie Smith of Pioneer, Ohio; parents, Ruth (Roger) Ford of Bryan, Ohio, and Jim Smith of Bryan, Ohio; two brothers, Jason (Shelly) Smith of Bryan, Ohio, and Adam (Madi) Smith of Bowling Green, Ohio; sister, Jennifer Dixon of Broomfield, Colorado; nieces and nephews, Colton Smith, Marah Smith, Harper Smith, Braeden Dixon and Cohen Dixon; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Margaret Bidlack, Lawrence and June Smith, Edgar and Betty Ford; best friend, Tyson Hoch.

Visitation for Chris will be held from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center St., Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at the church, with the Rev. Steve Rath and the Rev. Christine Case officiating. Interment will follow at Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday, beginning at 10 a.m. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made to the family for funeral expenses or a fund to be established for his daughter, Macie, c/o Ruth Ford.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.