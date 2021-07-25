Delta School Board Discusses Personnel Changes

DELTA SCHOOL BOARD … The Delta Board of Education is present while hearing recommendations from the Superintendent on personnel changes. Shown are: Matt A. Feasel, Tammy Sprow, Mike Ford, Michael Mattin, Alice Simon, Tim Bower, and Superintendent Ted Haselman. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Delta School Board held their meeting on Wednesday July 21st. The meeting was called to order at 6:30pm followed by roll call and the Pledge of Allegiance.

A motion was then made to approve the minutes from the previous meeting which passed. The board then moved to hear correspondence from other board members and visitors.

With no one needing to speak the board then continued to hear the treasurers report.

June 30th was the end of the fiscal year, and everything financially balanced out. When comparing the original projections and what costs were, the end result is less than a percent different. There is still work being done with the state regarding ESER money.

The list of checks is longer in the June report due to trying to make sure everything is paid before the end of the fiscal year and is as current as it can be. A motion was made to approve the financial report which was passed.

In the Superintendents report, the board is trying to get hiring season wrapped up. There are still some positions that need to be finalized and processed with bringing in new staff to fill positions.

The following personnel recommendations were made. Benjamin Wagner was offered an administrative contract for the position of IT Manager. Meredith Ford was offered a certified contract for the position of Intervention Specialist.

Resignations were accepted from Madelyn Kuhlman for the position of teacher and Kelly Wyse from food service.

Certified contracts were approved for Kelly Wyse for District Bus Aide, Jennifer Wolford District Aide, Jamie Bialecki District Aide, Tiisha Popovich Bus Driver, and Michael Turi District Maintenance. Meredith Ford was offered an athletic supplemental contract for the Head of the Middle School Volleyball position.

Athletic supplemental resignations were accepted from Damon Mattimore from the positions of Varsity Head Baseball and Middle School Assistant Football.

It was recommended to ratify the contract between OAPSE and Pike-Delta-York School District Board of Education. A recommendation was made to approve the Central Office Salary schedule and the administrative salary schedule for the 2020-2021, 2021-2022, 2022-2023, 2023-2024 school years.

The board then moved to approve the shared services agreement with the other schools in Fulton County. Activate Healthcare was approved to provide pre-employment for annual school bus and van driver physicals.

These will be provided onsite and will save the district $900.00 yearly and will be the second year of providing this service. The board then reviewed and affirmed policy 2413 regarding career advising.

Transportation then followed with the board approving the 2021-2022 school year bur routes, bus stops, bus transfers, and transportation waivers as well as authorized the superintendent and transportation supervisor to make changes as necessary.

Approval was also given to the Transportations supervisor to approve bus driver certificates to ensure proper certification of drivers. The board then approved Mikayla Tharp as a 2021 graduate.

Moving into Executive session was then approved. Upon return it was learned that no action had been taken and the board moved to adjourn at 6:46pm.

Jacob can be reached at jacob@thevillagereporter.com