Delta School Board Learns Of Proposed Budget Cuts

EXPLAINING THE SITUATION … Delta Superintendent, Dr. Dan Haselman presents proposed cuts to the district budget. (PHOTO BY REBECCA SCHWAN)

By: Rebecca Schwan

Pike-Delta-York Superintendent, Dr. Ted Haselman warned deep cuts in the district’s budget will be necessary if its proposed tax levy fails in May.

The Delta Board of Education heard his proposed budget balancing measures at its regular board meeting on Wednesday, February 17.

The 1-percent income tax levy, first presented to voters last fall, would generate approximately $1.78 million annually for five years.

The funds would be used for general expenses which include personnel expenditures, transportation, classroom supplies, technology, facilities maintenance and other operational uses.

Haselman told the board that if the levy does not pass on May 4, the district would be forced to make significant changes to maintain its fiscal stability. He said if the levy fails, the district would run out of money before the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

“One of two things has to happen,” Haselman said. “We need to pass a levy in May, or we have to make this list of cuts to keep our budget balanced.

We can’t continue to operate without one of those things happening.”

Haselman suggested potential cuts could include the elimination of:

●at least 15 administrative, teaching, aide, bus driver, secretarial and other staff positions

●all supplemental contracts

●extra-curricular activities including athletics, band, FFA, clubs and student activities

●the two-year kindergarten and gifted education programs

●field trips and other alternative educational opportunities

●student transportation beyond the state minimum requirements

The suggested belt-tightening measures represent an approximate $1.5 million reduction in spending for the district.

Haselman said he will continue to work with the district’s administrative team to review the proposed plan. He plans to present a more detailed look at the proposed positions to be eliminated at the March meeting.

“We want to be very transparent and up front with the community,” Haselman said. “If we pass a levy, this is what it will look like. If we don’t pass the levy, this is what it will look like.”

Haselman said with voters able to cast their ballots as early as April, getting information out to the community as soon as possible is a priority.

“That’s a lot to absorb, and none of it is good,” board member Dr. Michael Mattin said. “It’s disappointing, and I guess that leaves us with one option. We have to pass the levy.”

In other board business, the board approved the 2021-2022 district calendar and agreed to a proposed three-hour delay schedule for Delta High School to accommodate state testing.

Board members also approved to continue its contractual relationship with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center as the district’s ESC affiliate as described and required by state law.

Contract resignations were accepted from Candyce Eicher, district bus aide / high school aide, and Sharie Clausen, homebound tutor.

Fourth grader, Zorn Truetle was recognized as the Student of the Month for Delta Elementary School. Also presented with certificates of achievement for Student of the Month were seventh grader, Aiden Reigsecker and junior Hailey Creps.

The board also approved the presentation of a diploma to senior Sebastian Adleman as he has completed the requirements for graduation.

The board adjourned the February meeting following an executive session to discuss the purchase or sale of property at competitive bidding.

The next meeting of the Pike-Delta-York School Board is Wednesday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Rebecca can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com.