Delta & Swanton Drinking Water Tests Clear Of Elevated Lead

In one of two new statements, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency announced testing of Delta and Swanton’s drinking water showed no signs of elevated lead.

The testing was initiated by the OEPA after lead levels in dust from the demolition of a former Bunting Bearings building in Delta were measured at five times the EPA limit. The property is controlled by Bunting Bearings and the Fulton County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank).

According to a January 12 OEPA update, testing of ten spot samples from the elementary, middle, and high schools, as well as the playground and “other nearby locations,” showed only one spot – a window ledge at the elementary school – above the 1.00 microgram per 100 square centimeters reporting level, at 1.29.

“These preliminary results do not indicate that there is zero risk of lead exposure,” the update states. “More comprehensive sampling will be conducted in the village in the near future. Residents should continue to follow the recommendations of the Ohio Department of Health.

According to a January 8 OEPA release, the demolition project will now face a new set of requirements under the Director’s Final Findings and Orders.

“Before any future demolition can take place, Bunting Bearings and the Land Bank must submit a lead mitigation plan detailing how dust will be controlled, how waste will be handled, and how air quality will be monitored,” it states.

They must hire an environmental contractor to create a site assessment plan to deal with lead releases, then submit that plan to the OEPA for approval. The submission must include community soil and surface wipe sampling, a completion timeline, and a plan to reduce lead if testing results exceed state or federal standards.

“The order also requires the responsible parties to name a community liaison and create a plan for communicating with residents and coordinating access for sampling activities. In addition, Bunting Bearings and the Land Bank must submit documentation to Ohio EPA on where all materials from the demolition went, along with waste receipts,” the release states.

If any future readings show elevated lead levels, the organizations will be required to “immediately investigate the cause and propose steps to reduce emissions.”

OEPA air sample results for the project are available online at https://epa.ohio.gov/divisions-and-offices/air-pollution-control/reports-and-data/special-sampling-projects-Delta-OH.

The Pike-Delta-York Local School District has issued two statements since the OEPA release, most recently on January 12, in response to the test results.

“Guidance received today from the ODH and EPA does not restrict outdoor activities and only suggests to continue with the following specific guidance measures to include having students wipe shoes on mud mats before entering buildings, continuing to emphasize frequent handwashing with soap and water, and maintaining custodial practices to control indoor dust,” the statement says.

The district had previously moved to indoor recess and took other steps to limit students’ time outside while testing was completed.

The district has also continued to help facilitate the distribution of information on the issue, explaining in their earlier release how to receive community notices from the OEPA.

Residents can sign up by going online to https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/OHEPA/subscriber/new, entering an email address, and putting a check mark next to “Ohio EPA Village of Delta Update” when selecting which notices to receive.

On January 12, the Fulton County Health Department announced a free lead testing clinic for Delta residents or those “whose primary ties are to this community” on Thursday, January 15, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Delta Memorial Hall, 401 Main St., Delta.

“Lead dust already present in the environment (on the ground or other surfaces) remains a concern for all residents of the community – especially children under 6 – who can face higher health impacts from lead.

Steps to determine the extent of the area that contains lead dust are underway but will take time. Those with lead exposure may not show any immediate signs or symptoms. Blood lead testing is the best way to determine if lead is present in the body,” the FCHD release states.

The FCHD is requesting that anyone planning on attending reserve an appointment, if possible, to ensure there are enough supplies. Children ages 0 to 6 and pregnant women will be given priority, while everyone will be welcome.

If an individual’s finger prick test shows high lead – measured at 3.5 micrograms per deciliter of blood or higher – “additional testing through a healthcare provider will be needed.”

To make an appointment, call the FCHD at (419)337-0915. The release states that the FCHD will hold additional testing opportunities for people who are unable to attend this one.