Clay “Ed” Keefer (1946 – 2026)

(1964 Graduate Of Fayette High School)

Clay Edward “Ed” Keefer, age 79, of Celina, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at his home.

He was born on November 20, 1946, in Fulton County, Ohio, to the late Alfred and Burdella (Brink) Keefer.

On December 18, 1999, Ed married Lillian (Snyder) Keefer, and she survives at their home in Celina.

Ed is survived by his children, Brian (Danni) Keefer of Fayette, Ohio, and Scott Keefer of Wauseon, Ohio; a stepdaughter, Michelle Risch of Celina; a step-grandson, Gavin Schoch of Celina; and six grandchildren, Tyler, Paige, Trey, Andrew, Cade, and Connor.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Harold, Curtis, and Homer Keefer; and four sisters, Bernice, Jeannie, Mary Lou, and Luanne Keefer. Ed was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Ed was a 1964 graduate of Gorham Fayette High School in Fayette, Ohio. Throughout his life, he worked in a variety of roles, most notably as a production manager at Fayette Tubular in Fayette, Ohio; Tower Automotive in Bluffton, Ohio; CAPT in Celina; and Advanced Casting in Meadville, Pennsylvania. He also worked at Lowe’s in Wapakoneta, Ohio, and most recently with MPA Caregivers Service in Lima.

A devoted Ohio State Buckeyes fan, Ed proudly supported his team and rarely missed an opportunity to cheer them on. He also enjoyed golfing and spending time with family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, January 16, 2026, at Cisco Funeral Home in Celina, with Rev. Nan Clancy officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Celina Cares, LLC, 1912 Meadowview Drive, Celina, Ohio 45822.

The Keefer family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude for the love, care, and support shown to them during this difficult time.

Cisco Funeral Homes of Celina and St. Marys are honored to serve Ed and his family. To share memories or offer condolences, please visit www.ciscofuneralhome.com or the Cisco Funeral Homes Facebook page.