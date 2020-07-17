Delta Woman Sentenced For Attempted Possession Of Cocaine

A Delta, Ohio woman was sentenced on July 16, 2020 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Krystal N. Ramos, age 33, previously pled guilty to Attempted Possession of Cocaine. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Ms. Ramos attempted to possess cocaine.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Ms. Ramos to two years of community control, He ordered Ms. Ramos be held at CCNO until she can enter drug treatment at Serenity Haven; pay prosecution costs; be successfully discharged from the Drug Court program; successfully complete drug treatment at Serenity Haven and any recommended aftercare; not enter bars and/or taverns; and comply with an 11:00 pm. to 6:00 am. curfew.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Ms. Ramos serving 180 days in jail.

