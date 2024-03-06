Delta’s Joseph Wenzel Receives Governor’s Merit Scholarship

(PRESS RELEASE) DELTA, Ohio – Joseph Wenzel, a high school senior attending Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA), was recently named a recipient of the Governor’s Merit Scholarship, which recognizes students at the top of their classes and helps them pay for college.

“Joseph’s dedication to his studies and commitment to doing his best have earned him this incredible honor,” said Dr. Kristin Stewart, head of school at OHVA.

“Creating opportunities for students like Joseph is what drives our passion for creating a personalized learning environment where students from any background or those facing hardships can thrive as they pursue their educational goals.”

The Governor’s Merit Scholarship is an Ohio program that reduces the financial burden of the state’s top students as they continue with higher education.

Each year, the scholarship is awarded to the top 5% of students in schools across the state. The scholarship will provide Wenzel with $5,000 in annual financial assistance for four years toward any public or private non-profit college or university in the state.

Wenzel, who has autism, transferred to OHVA in fifth grade to learn in a more supportive environment at his own pace.

Since transitioning to the virtual public school, his grades have improved significantly, and he has been able to prioritize his physical and mental health without falling behind in class.

Wenzel also participated in OHVA’s College Credit Plus program, earning college credit through North Central State College as he worked toward his high school diploma. The college offered Wenzel a 64-credit hour scholarship if he chooses to attend after graduating.

Wenzel is currently taking classes on computer programming through the school’s information technology career pathway. Joseph plans to attend college to study a computer-related field, which has been his passion since freshman year.

For more information about OVHA and the programs it offers students, please visit https://ohva.k12.com/