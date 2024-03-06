EDGERTON’S ST. MARY’S CATHOLIC CHURCH MISSION: Time For Spiritual Renewal

To help us grow spiritually this Lent, St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton is hosting Fr. Michael Moore, St. Patrick Fathers. Come and be touched at the Parish Mission with Fr. Michael’s reflections on “Jesus Christ, Son of God, Not Only With Us But Also Within Us”.

He will be presenting Mass with reflections twice daily the week of March 18-21. Each day the same reflection will be given at 9 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church in Hicksville and then repeated at 7 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will take place each day during the Mission at St. Mary. For more information contact St. Mary Catholic Church at 419-298-2540.