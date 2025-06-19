Demolition To Begin On Miller Park Shelter House In Edgerton

PRESS RELEASE – Please be advised that, weather permitting, demolition of the Miller Park Shelter House in Edgerton, Ohio is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 20 and continue into next week.

The area will be secured for safety, and we kindly ask all park visitors to avoid the demolition zone.

Demolition Site Safety Reminders:

-Keep a safe distance from all construction activity.

-Do not cross caution tape or barricades.

-Parents please remind children to steer clear of the area.

-Keep pets leashed and away from machinery or crews.

This demolition marks the next step toward the construction of the new Edgerton Community Center, a facility that will better serve the needs of our residents with updated amenities, increased accessibility, and improved community space for all ages.

We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we continue investing in the future of Edgerton. Stay tuned for construction updates as we move forward.