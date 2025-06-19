John Breier (1943 – 2025)

(Archbold Resident)

John David Breier, age 81, of Archbold, passed away on June 17, 2025 at the CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center. John worked for Dinner Bell for 28 years and later retired from Gerken Paving.

John was born on June 22, 1943 to the late Roy and Augusta (Lenz) Breier. On August 10, 1963, John married Sharon “Sue” (Layne), who preceded him in death in 2013.

John loved his three dogs, LingVai, Cosette, and Augie, and would often take them on gator rides around the property. John also enjoyed gardening, canning, and cooking for his family. He also liked to fish.

John is survived by his son, John L. (Brenda) Breier; son, Randall S. Breier; son, Rick A. Breier; grandchildren, Melissa Bellmann, Kevin Oehler, Jr., Sydney Beck, Brittany Beck, Erica Breier, Brianna Breier, and Alexis Breier; great-grandchildren, Norah-Lynn Beck, Amariah Beck, Zachariah Beck, Tobiah Beck, Francesca Louise Beck, Jovi Beck, Isabelle Perez, and Alorah Reign Breier-Booth.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Sue; parents; daughter, Robin Breier; great-grandson, Aiden Oehler; brothers, LeRoy, Richard, and James Breier; and sister, Juanita Meyer.

Visitation for John will take place on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Archbold, from 10am to 12pm. A funeral service will take place at 12pm, with Pastor Steve Basselman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Breier family.