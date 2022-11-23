Detective Ben Baldwin Awarded Williams County Top Cop

AWARD … Williams County Prosecuting Attorney, Katherine Zartman is pictured with Detective Ben Baldwin while he receives the Williams County Top Cop Award on November 22, 2022. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF)

By: Lindsay Phillips

On November 22, the Williams County Prosecutor’s Office presented their first Top Cop Award of the year in the Williams County Community Offices.

Williams County Prosecuting Attorney, Katherine Zartman presented the award to Williams County Sheriff’s Office Detective Ben Baldwin.