Diana “Diane” Chaney (1950 – 2024)

(Retired Assistant Manager At Edgerton Main Stop)

Diana “Diane” Kay Chaney, age 73, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at her home.

Diane had been an assistant manager at Main Stop in Edgerton prior to her retirement. She had also worked at Air Way for several years and both Hickory Creek Nursing Home and Park View Nursing Center.

She loved to go fishing, play bingo and visit casinos. She was an excellent cook and baker.

Diana was born October 7, 1950 in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of John H. and Pauline J. (Nichols) Bigger.

She was attended Edgerton High School. She married Donald R. Chaney on November 8, 1969, in Edgerton and he survives.

In addition to her husband, Diane is survived by her daughter, Donna Johnson, of Bryan; sons, Joe Chaney and Korbyn Mearse, both of Hicksville; granddaughters, Tiffany Lambert and Brittany Whitlock, both of Bryan; a great granddaughter and five great grandsons and a brother, John (Carol) Bigger, of Edgerton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Danny Chaney and brothers, Clarence “Jim”, Jerry and Harold Bigger.

Visitation for Diana will be held on Monday, June 10, 2024 from 4:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at the funeral home with Pastor Rick Stiver officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent to and the online register may be signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.