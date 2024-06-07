Emma Conley (1924 – 2024)

(Owned & Operated Hair Salon In Hicksville)

Emma C. Conley, 100, of Hicksville, Ohio passed away Friday, June 7, 2024, at Vancrest of Hicksville. Emma was born February 17, 1924, in Hicksville, Ohio, daughter of the late William and Marguerite (Crary) Baker.

She was a member of the 1941 graduating class at Farmer High School. She continued her education attending Frederick’s Beauty Academy, Lima, Ohio.

Emma married Alvin Conley on July 2, 1974, in Hicksville, Ohio and he preceded her in death on April 3, 2003.

Emma owned and operated Vanity Fair Hair Salon in Hicksville for 50 years. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Hicksville and Hicksville Historical Society.

Emma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alvin; three brothers, Roger Baker, Lee Baker, and Bennie Baker. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Emma will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 N. Main Street, Hicksville, Ohio. Funeral services will immediately begin at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Minister Alex Heffelfinger officiating. Interment will follow at Lock Creek Cemetery, Hicksville.

Memorials can be directed to Woodburn Christian Children’s Home or Huber Opera House. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com