District Governor Visits Bryan Rotary Club

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

Rotary District Governor … Pam Brumbaugh of Sandusky spoke to the Bryan Rotary Club. Her theme for her year in office is “Unite For Good” and embracing the spirit of “Roar”, a call to be bold, to speak up, and to lead with impact. A licensed social worker, her journey in Rotary started in 2007. Since then, she has been involved with both local and district level Rotary activities. Brumbaugh challenged the Rotarians to make a difference in the community, to partner with folks to make good, to connect and listen, to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, and to respect differences and find common good. Pictured above is Rotary District Governor Pam Brumbaugh, Bryan Rotary President Damian Dorsten.