Constance “Connie” Zeiter (1953 – 2025)

Constance “Connie” Zeiter, age 72, of Liberty Center, was welcomed Home to join her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday night, September 18, 2025 and be reunited with her husband, Norman Zeiter Jr.; whom she missed tremendously since 2014.

Connie was born in Napoleon, Ohio on April 5, 1953 to the late Emery George Kern and Shirley Jeanne (Burgoon) Kern who survives.

Connie was a graduate of Swanton High School and on December 15, 1972, she was united in marriage to Norman D. Zeiter Jr. From this marriage, the Lord blessed them 41 years and three children, Norm, Kendra, and Ryan.

Connie was an active member of Shiloh Christian Union Church; serving as a leader and encourager to children during Wednesday night children’s ministry. She always greeted you with a warm smile and kind, uplifting words.

A homemaker by choice, she loved her children and grandchildren, instilling them with courage to make good choices and have a Christian foundation. Her days were often filled with gardening with grandchildren and sending cards of encouragement to remind others of the love of Christ.

Connie is survived by her children, Norm (Sarrah) Zeiter, Kendra (Rick) Roell and Ryan (Carly) Zeiter all of Liberty Center; mother, Shirley Jeanne Kern of Liberty Center; sister, Linda (Robert) Fisher of Swanton; grandchildren, Constance, Kennedy, Hope, and Emery Roell and Meredith, Zane, Elizabeth, Zander, Aubree and Brinley Zeiter; great granddaughter, Selah Rupp; nieces, nephews, cousins and many many loving friends.

Connie was preceded in death by her father, Emery George Kern on August 27, 2015; husband, Norman D. Zeiter Jr. on May 1, 2014; and grandson, Ricky Roell on July 13, 2010.

In honoring her wishes in true Connie style of humility and never wanting attention drawn to her, services will be private for the family. Interment will be alongside her husband at Shiloh Cemetery in Delta.

Arrangements are being cared for by Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a memorial contribution to Liberty Center LifeWise, care of Shiloh Christian Union Church, 2100 Co Rd 5, Delta, Ohio 43515 or your local LifeWise program in her memory.

