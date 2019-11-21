Dog Groomer Among 12 Individuals Indicted By Fulton County Grand Jury

On November 18th, 2019 the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictment charging 12 individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

TERESA TAYLOR, age 63, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on six counts of Cruelty to a Companion Animal. On or about August 13th to August 29th, 2019, she allegedly being an owner of a dog kennel, needlessly committed an act of cruelty against six companion animals. 19CR93.

JEREMIAH M. GONZALES, age 27, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Burglary and one count of Theft. On or about October 17th, 2019, he allegedly trespassed in a structure and stole property without consent of the owner. 19CR118.

GREGORY F. NORTHRUP , age 33, of Wauseon OH, was indicted on one count of Trespass in a Habitation When a Person Is Present or Likely to be Present, one count of Public Indecency, one count of Criminal Trespass, and one count of Criminal Mischief. On or about October 27th, 2019, he allegedly trespassed in a residence when any person was present or likely to be present. He also allegedly damaged the property of another and allegedly exposed his private parts to others who were in his physical proximity. 19CR110.

DONNIE E. HENDERSON, age 44, of Angola, IN, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about August 23rd, 2018, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 19CR119

NATHAN D. McCULLOUGH, age 29, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Tampering With Records and one count of Attempted Having Weapons While Under Disability. On or about October 11th, 2019, he allegedly tampered with records belonging to a government entity. He also allegedly attempted to acquire a firearm, having not been relieved from disability and being under indictment for a felony drug offense. 19CR113.

AMY J. WINNINGHAM, fka AMY J. GOLDSMITH, fka AMY J. ZALESNY, age 47, of Port Clinton, OH, was indicted on two counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. On or about November 5th, 2019, she allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. 19CR112.

ANDREW S. SAXER, age 34, of Grand Rapids, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Fentanyl. On or about May 10th, 2019, he allegedly possessed fentanyl. 19CR116.

JOSHUA D. FINLEY, age 25, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on three counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and one count of Possession of L.S.D. On or about July 5th, 2019, he allegedly possessed four different drugs. 19CR121.

JOSHUA C. NALIAN, age 27, of Lake Orion, MI, was indicted on three counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and one count of Possession of L.S.D. On or about July 5th, 2019, he allegedly possessed four different drugs. 19CR120.

CHRISTOPHER T. LANE, age 25, of Andover, OH, was indicted on one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle. On or about October 8th, 2019, he allegedly stole a motor vehicle. 19CR115

BRANDY L. BOWERS, age 23, of Conneaut, OH, was indicted on one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle. On or about October 8th, 2019, he allegedly stole a motor vehicle. 19CR114.

CHRISTOPHER M. FLICKINGER, age 26, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Grand Theft. On or about the month of September 2019, he allegedly stole a firearm. 19CR117.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

