Dolly Wiler (1922-2019)

Dolly H. Wiler, 96 years, formerly of West Unity, and a current resident of Bryan, passed away Saturday night, August 31, 2019, at SKLD – Bryan Nursing Center. Dolly was born November 25, 1922, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of the late Fidellia J. and Lillian C. (Isenbarger) Ross. She was a 1940 graduate of West Unity High School. She married Earl E. Wiler on September 21, 1942, in West Unity, and he preceded her in death on November 6, 2001. A life-long homemaker, Dolly was a member of the Kunkle United Brethren Church, where she had taught Sunday School.

Surviving is her daughter, Loretta (Terry) Leonard of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; special friend, Emma (Ron) Evans of Coldwater, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Earl; one son, Leon Wiler; two brothers, Jean Ross and Wayne Ross and two sisters, Ilo Wieland and Emma Gorrell.

Visitation for Dolly H. Wiler will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home- Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services for Dolly will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor Ron Evans officiating. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the Kunkle United Brethren Church, 400 East Angola Street, Kunkle, Ohio 43531. Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

