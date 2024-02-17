Dolores Warncke (1929 – 2024)

(Member Of St. Luke Lutheran Church)

Dolores R. Warncke, age 94, of Wauseon, passed away Thursday, February 15, 2024 at Fulton Manor in Wauseon.

She had worked at the former United Technologies Automotive (IAC) and retired in 1994, and she had been an insurance agent with the former Warncke Insurance Agency in Napoleon.

Dolores was born in Fulton County on June 3, 1929, the daughter of Carl and Viola (Arps) Warncke. She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church near Wauseon. She enjoyed gardening and going for walks.

Surviving are two nieces, Robin (Mitch) Weinstock, Joni (Scott) Goldsmith; three nephews, Mitchel (Ginger) Warncke, Jeffery Warncke and Todd (Amy) Warncke; two great-nephews; two great-nieces and on great-great-niece.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Richard and Lester Warncke.

Visitation for Dolores will be held from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1588 OH-108, Wauseon, Ohio. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 P.M., with the Rev. Chris Sigmon, officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Luke Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Alzheimer’s Association or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.cm. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.