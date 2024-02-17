Margaret “Peggy” Davis (1962 – 2024)

(Bryan Resident; Formerly Of Edgerton)

Margaret A. “Peggy” Davis, age 61, of Bryan, Ohio, and formerly of Edgerton passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at Bryan Care & Rehabilitation Center.

Peg was a nurse’s aide and worked at several area facilities including Dream Haven in Edgerton. She was a former member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233 and enjoyed playing bingo, having her nails painted and had quite a sweet tooth.

Peg was born on March 2, 1962 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Harper G. “Bud” and Leona M. “Lee” (Foster) Gullyes, Jr. She married Stephen Davis, on May 1, 1998 and he survives. She was preceded by her parents.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at Shiffler Cemetery. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio has been entrusted with Peggy’s services.

