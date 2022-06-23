Don Sly (1932-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Fayette, OH – Don Sly was someone you could look up to, literally and figuratively. He was kind and gentle with a distinctive voice in a powerful 6’plus frame.

Donald George Sly was born February 28, 1932, to Edna and Lyndon Sly. He lived in Fayette from the age of 5 when his family moved from Toledo to Fayette to farm.

He was a 1950 graduate of Fayette High School where he was a standout athlete on the basketball and baseball team.

He farmed and had a small dairy herd with his father and later his son, Joe, joined him in farming.

Don could fix just about anything using his huge collection of tools – which he alone could locate.

He was also known for his knot-tying ability learned in FFA and used throughout his 90 years, and for his light, fluffy pancakes.

Don married his high school sweetheart, Grace Eckert in 1952 and they had three children, Joe, Susie, and Becky.

He enjoyed his grandchildren and especially delighted in the great-grandchildren and always had ice cream for them, even without parental approval.

After farming, Don worked in maintenance at Hayes-Albion and then at Sauders where he maintained forklifts.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Fayette and then in Wauseon when the lodges merged. He was also a member and elder of the Fayette Christian Church.

Don died peacefully June 21, 2022, after a prolonged encounter with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Grace (Eckert) Sly, daughter Susan Sly Burke, daughter-in-law, Linda Sly, grandchildren: Rachel Putnam (Ralph Rupp), Anjanette DuSold, George DuSold, Ben (Jamie) Sly, Trevor (Kayla) Sly, Carli (Eli) Decker, Phillip Gamboe, Ward (Aundrea) Gamboe, Logan (Alyssa) Gamboe; great-grandchildren: Zachery Putnam; Braylon, Brogan, and Bexsly Sly; Brianna Feathers, Landyn, and Lyneah Sly; Daniel and Charlotte Grace Decker; Cailynn, Ariya, and Demi Jo Gamboe; Benjamin, Alaina, and Ramsey Gamboe; Koen Gamboe.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Edna and Lyndon Sly, brother Richard who died in infancy, sister, Lillian Wells, daughter, Becky Sly DuSold, son, Joe Sly, and niece, Sandy Wells Klingler.

Don’s family will receive friends during a time of visitation at Fayette Christian Church (207 W Main St, Fayette, OH 43521) on Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. A Masonic service will be held at 2 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. with Pastor Vicki Schnitkey.

Donations can be made to Fayette Christian Church or the Fayette, Ohio Opera House.

The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Fayette Chapel, has been entrusted with arrangements.