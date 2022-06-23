Mary Ann Mull (1937-2022)

Facebook

Mary Ann Mull, age 85, of Wauseon, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at University of Toledo Medical Center with her family by her side.

She was born on April 23, 1937 to Robert “Wave” and Julia Elizabeth (Willeman) Tedrow.

Mary Ann graduated from Delta High School and married the love of her life, Richard C. Mull on October 20, 1957 in Zion Methodist Church and he survives.

Her pride and joy were her family, she stayed at home and took care of the children before heading to work for the school district.

After 30 years of working for the Wauseon School District, she retired as the cafeteria manager.

Mary Ann was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church for many years along with her husband where she was involved with the Women’s Circle and Workshop.

After her retirement, she and her husband Richard spent many winters in Haines City, Florida.

They also were involved with and volunteered for the Fulton Co. Fair Board and Fulton County Historical Society.

One of her many passions or “vices” as she called it, was her flower and vegetable gardens, she loved tending to her gardens.

She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandma and was truly a woman of service, always giving unto others before herself.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 65 years, Richard C. Mull; daughter, Peggy Dopp (Roger Fickle) of Wauseon; son, John Mull of Wauseon; daughter-in-law, Jean Mull of Bellevue; grandchildren, Michelle (Jeff) Burke, Michael (Tracy) Dopp, Molly (Tim) Alexander, Corvin Mull and Kaden Mull; great-grandchildren, Lorelei, Declan, Trinity and Destiny; siblings, Dorothy Snyder and Thomas (Gretchen) Tedrow; sisters-in-law, Alice Tedrow and Barb (Jay) Luft; and many nieces, nephews, dear friends and extended church family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael E. Mull; son-in-law, Michael Dopp, Sr.; great-grandson, Paul and siblings, Paul and John Tedrow.

The family will receive guests on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 3-8:00 p.m. at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, Ohio. The family will also receive guests on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 10 – 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 398 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, OH with her Funeral Service starting at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Ashley Rosa-Ruggieri officiating. Interment will follow in Zion Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Fulton County Historical Society or to American Cancer Society.

