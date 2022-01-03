Donald “Bud” Enterline (1928-2022)

Facebook

Donald Duane “Bud” Enterline, age 93, of rural Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 1:05 P.M. on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice, near Defiance, Ohio, after being in failing health for some time.

Mr. Enterline was a 1946 graduate of Edgerton High School and was a lifelong grain and dairy farmer. He had also worked at International Harvester, the 50 Corporation and Lutterbein Lumber Company throughout the years.

He enjoyed his farm life, the companionship of his dogs, and spending time with family.

Donald Duane “Bud” Enterline was born on December 21, 1928, in St. Joe Township, Williams County, Ohio, the son of Blaine and Florence (Nichols) Enterline.

He married his wife of seventy-two years, Loretta M. Pahl, on December 20, 1947, in Edgerton, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on April 24, 2020.

Survivors include one son, Stanley (Linda) Enterline, of Hockley, Texas; one daughter, Marcia Kimpel, of Stryker, Ohio; five grandchildren, Cameron, Ross and Cullen Enterline, Kelly McCoy and Dustin Kimpel; and six great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Marian Burkhart.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services and interment will be private with Reverend Dwight Bowers officiating. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton, Ohio.

Memorials are requested to melanoma cancer research.