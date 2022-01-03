James Lovetinsky (1965-2022)

Facebook

James E. Lovetinsky, age 56, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at his home following a brief illness. Jim was an assembler at Allied Moulded in Bryan for many years.

He was a reader and history buff, especially the Civil War period. James E. Lovetinsky was born on February 17, 1965, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Earl Frederick and Corma Louise (Smith) Lovetinsky. He was a 1983 graduate of Montpelier High School.

Jim is survived by his sister, Debra (John Bradfield) Marvin, of Fort Wayne; brother, Rodney (Dianne) Lovetinsky, of Defiance and three nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Earl F. Lovetinsky and mother and step father, Corma (Bill) Hopkins.

Visitation for Jim will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 11:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. A celebration of his life will be held at 1: 00 P.M. with Pastor Diane Schaffner officiating. He will be laid to rest at Brown Cemetery, next to his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

