Donald Collins (1931 – 2025)

Donald L. Collins, age 94, of Defiance, Ohio, peacefully passed away Friday, November 14, 2025, at Glenn Park of Defiance, surrounded by his family.

Don was born on February 20, 1931, in Butler, Indiana, son of the late Gordon R. and Mary (Clark) Collins. He was a proud 1949 graduate of Edon High School.

Following graduation, Don faithfully served his country in the United States Army, serving in England during the Korean Conflict.

On December 24, 1951, he married D. Marirose Billow, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bryan. Together they shared 54 years of marriage until her passing on April 8, 2006.

Don was known throughout his life for his unwavering work ethic and commitment to excellence. He was employed as a Supervisor at GM Powertrain in Defiance, Ohio, where he worked for 33 years. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bryan and a benefactor member of the National Rifle Association (NRA).

He was also a lifetime member of the North American Hunting Club and the Defiance Fish and Game Club. Don was a proud member of the Ney American Legion Post 680. Don was a Past Ohio Volunteer DNR Hunter Education Instructor for 20 years.

He also was a certified NRA Firearms Instructor, teaching concealed carry classes. He had an avid interest in guns, vintage automobiles, liking Corvairs the most. He also liked to read.

Surviving Don are his children, Ray (Mary) Collins of Robins, Iowa, David (Maria) Collins of Centerville, Ohio, Katie (Ward) Replogle of Defiance, Ohio, and Annie (Reno) Ream of Defiance, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, D. Marirose Collins, one great-granddaughter, one infant brother and eight sisters.

Visitation for Don will be held Tuesday, November 18, 2025, from 3:00-7:00p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 N. Lynn Street, Bryan. Visitation will continue Wednesday, November 19, 2025, from 10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 509 Center Street, Bryan where funeral services will immediately begin at 11:00 a.m. in the church with Pastor Mary Beth Smith Gunn officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Ney, Ohio with Military Graveside Honors accorded by the Ney American Legion Post 680.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church. Condolences and fond memories can be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com