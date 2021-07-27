Donald “Donny” Fritch (1961-2021)

Donald J. “Donny” Fritch, age 59, of Farmer, Ohio, passed away at 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his family, after an extended illness. Mr. Fritch was a 1979 graduate of Fairview High School and a lifelong farmer.

He also had been employed by Vollmer Implement Sales, Regent Manufacturing, and most recently in sales with Redline Archbold Equipment. Donny was a longtime baseball coach at various levels in Farmer and was an avid collector of toy tractors and pedal tractors.

He enjoyed farming, golfing, snowmobiling, riding jet skis, and his visits to the casino and could not pass up the purchase of a lottery ticket. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children and granddaughter.

Donald J. “Donny” Fritch was born on August 18, 1961, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Larry E. and LeAnn (Steele) Fritch.

Survivors include one daughter, Ashleigh (Jon) Masser, of Farmer; two sons, Landon (Kaylie) Fritch, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Hunter Fritch, of Farmer; one granddaughter, Maeve Masser; his parents, Larry and LeAnn Fritch, of Ney, Ohio; and one sister, Vicki (Larry) Rhodes, of Farmer.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Doug and Dean “Charlie” Fritch.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 2:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan. Private interment will take place at a later date.

Memorials are requested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Community Health Professionals Hospice Care.