Gary Bowles (1951-2021)

Gary Lee “Ugly”Bowles, age 70 of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 9:50 A.M. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in his home after an extended illness.

Mr. Bowles was a 1969 graduate of Edon High School and worked as a CNC machinist at Mohawk Tool until the closing of the plant and then for Simpson Industries and later Diversified Industries retiring with forty-three years of service in manufacturing .

He was an avid antique fishing lure collector and a member of the National Fishing Lure Collector Club. Gary enjoyed making fishing lures, hunting and fishing and attending the Wednesday auctions at Shipshewana.

For many years he raced various classes of cars and dragsters at local tracks and most recently enjoyed online racing. He was a simple self made man who never left his roots in Cooney.

Gary Lee Bowles was born on July 15, 1951, in Angola, Indiana, the son of Carl Dean and Veryle (Cox) Bowles. He married Kathleen J. Dowidat on November 3, 1973, in Angola, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters, Kelly Anne (John Neff) Porter, of Angola, Contessa (Sam) Sansavera, of Edon, and Victoria (David) Demeritt, of Coldwater, Michigan; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Larry (Dale) Bowles, of Mt. Vernon, Kentucky and Lonny (Rose) Bowles, of Bryan; and one sister, Kathy Bowles, of Perrysburg, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ricky Bowles; and one sister, Sherry Amstutz.

Gary has gifted his body for anatomical study to the University of Toledo Medical College.

A celebration of Gary’s life will take place on Saturday, November 6, 2021, with a memorial service beginning at 12:30 P.M. at the Northwest Community Building (the former Cooney School), 15180 State Route 49, Edon, Ohio, followed by a luncheon and time of fellowship.

Memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Home Care and Hospice, 1215 South, Portland St., Bryan, Ohio 43506, American Cancer Society, or Williams County Relay for life.

Krill Funeral Service, 204 West Indiana Street, has been entrusted with arrangements.