Donald E. Vermillion (1969 – 2020)

Donald E. Vermillion, 50 years, of Bryan, passed away suddenly, Monday, February 3, 2020 at his residence.

Don was born May 20, 1969, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Norman and La Jane (Cameron) Vermillion. He was a 1988 graduate of Stryker High School.

Don was a Marine Corps Veteran, serving during the Panama War and the Gulf War. He married Mary Beth Reader on May 2, 2009, in Bryan, and she survives.

Don was a former Corrections Officer for the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. He was a member of the Bryan AMVETS Post 54 and a former member of the Bryan VFW Post 2489. Don was very proud of his service to our country.

He enjoyed woodburning, disc golf, reading, watching movies, smoking meats. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Pittsburgh Steelers fan!

Surviving are his wife, Mary Beth of Bryan; two children, Donald Vermillion and Gage Vermillion, both of Bryan; beloved dogs, Archie and Ellie; his father, Norman Vermillion of Edgerton; father-in-law, Steven Reader of St. Paris, Ohio; three sisters, Thelma (Larry) Speith of Pioneer, Mary (Christine) Vermillion of Sherwood and Jennifer (Kieren) Smith of Grand Rapids, Michigan; three brothers, Norman (Linda) Vermillion, II of Bryan, Dan (Debbie) Vermillion of Edgerton and Timothy (Christopher Reeve) Vermillion of Trentwood, Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his mother, La Jane; mother-in-law, Joyce Reader; paternal grandparents, Clyde and Ruth Vermillion; maternal grandparents, Milton and Thelma Cameron.

Visitation for Donald E. Vermillion will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services for Don will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Nick Woodall and Rev. J. Mark Holbrook officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan, with Military Graveside Rites accorded by the Bryan American Legion Post 284 and Bryan VFW Post 2489.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the family, care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, to assist in final expenses.

