Donald McAfee (1947 – 2024)

Donald Arden McAfee, age 77, of Archbold, passed away on July 2, 2024 at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon.

He was born in Lafayette, Indiana on May 31, 1947, to the late Joseph and Mary (Bir) McAfee, while his father attended Purdue. Don would be the oldest of nine children.

The first, two years of Don’s life would be spent in Greenville, Illinois. Then it was off to Delta, Ohio, where Don would attend kindergarten.

First grade thru his freshman year, Don lived in New Glarus, Wisconsin. Don began piano lessons in third grade, but also played football and snare drum, and attended Boy Scouts.

The family moved to Bryan, Ohio prior to Don’s sophomore year. Don continued with piano, snare drum, football, and Boy Scouts.

Don began playing the guitar prior to his senior year. The band, “The Squirers”, was formed, and played at the tri-state local teen clubs until 1966.

Don graduated from Bryan High School in 1965. He immediately went to General Motors Institute, where he graduated with a bachelor of science in industrial engineering in 1970.

Don married Daniela (Zbogar) McAfee in 1970. They had two children: Adrianna McAfee of Dublin, Ohio, and Antonio McAfee of Tampa, Florida, in 1973, while living in Defiance, Ohio.

After graduation, Don became a 6th level supervisor at Central Foundry (GM Powertrain) in Defiance In 1973, he designed and obtained a patent for General Motors. By 1974, Don was promoted to General Supervisor, and again in 1981 to Superintendent.

He transferred to Danville, Illinois in 1983, then returned to Defiance in 1995. He retired from GM in 2008, after 43 years of service. He had been a member of the American Foundry Society since 1965.

Don married Karen (Kuhn) Hodge on June 16, 1982. He adopted Karen’s children in July of the same year: Peter McAfee of Archbold and Samantha Whaley of Fayette.

He received a Master’s Degree in the Science of Manufacturing Management in 1998, and a Master’s Degree in the Science of Operations Management in 2000 from Kettering University, formerly GMI.

Besides being an accomplished pianist and guitar play, during the 70’s, Don was active in practicing karate and long-distance running.

By the mid 80’s, Don began canoeing sometimes weeks at a time on the Wabash River from Fort Wayne to the Ohio River.

Don is survived by Karen, his wife of 42 years, and children; grandchildren, Alessandra McAfee, Ethan Whaley, and Madison Whaley; brothers, Robert McAfee and Patrick McAfee of Bryan, Ohio, Paul McAfee of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Phil McAfee of Los Angeles, California; and sister, Julie Harrold and Monica Vasquez of Bryan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Mike McAfee, Carol Balazs, and Kathi Jo.

Visitation for Donald will take place on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at the Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold, from 10am-11am. A prayer service will take place at 11am, with Rev. William Pifher officiating. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Conklin Reed Organ Museum in Hanover, MI or to Hillsdale College.

