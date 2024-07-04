Norma Wagner (1928 – 2024)

Norma L. Wagner, age 95, of Wauseon, passed away Wednesday afternoon, July 3, 2024 and joins her husband, Gaylord in Heaven, along with her parents and two brothers.

She was born in Fostoria, Ohio to Fred Wise and Alice (Kirkendall) Wise on December 3, 1928. Norma graduated from Milton Center High School and on November 29, 1947 married Gaylord W. Wagner.

Together they shared 70 loving years together until his passing on November 27, 2017. Norma and Gaylord were blessed with three children, William, Pamela and Sherri. Norma was a sweet and kind person to all who knew her.

She was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church of Wauseon where she was proud to sing in the choir. Norma had many talents, she loved flowers, including taking flower arranging classes in Perrysburg where she became very good at it.

She would take this talent to the Fulton County Health Center gift shop and would volunteer her time making arrangements for the patients.

Norma was a member of the Garden Club, which met monthly and would tour local gardens. She took painting classes and would paint many pictures, glassware, and her favorite wooden stools to give as gifts.

Norma often entered her artwork, flower arrangements and paintings in the Fulton County Fair. She and her friends had a tradition of making assorted Christmas cookies to exchange at the holidays. Norma loved playing tennis, where she was on a women’s tennis league.

She also played golf with her friends here and in Florida. Norma and Gaylord would enjoy many fishing and shrimping trips with friends. She was a great seamstress and enjoyed sewing and crocheting.

Norma was always willing to lend her time when something needed mending and was happy to crochet blankets for all of her children and grandchildren.

Norma’s memory will be remembered by those she leaves behind; son, William Wagner of Wauseon; daughters, Pamela Biddulph of Satellite Beach, FL and Sherri Wagner of Wauseon; sisters, Doris Strow and Ruth (Bill) Garrett; 7 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren; along with many friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gaylord and brothers, Jerry Wise and Gene Wise.

Friends will be received from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Sunday, July 7, 2024 at First Christian Church, 129 E. Elm St., Wauseon, OH 43567. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 8, 2024 at First Christian Church with a luncheon to immediately follow the service at the church. Private interment will take place prior to the service at Wauseon Union Cemetery. Pastor Michael Doerr will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 129 E. Elm Street, Wauseon, OH 43567 in her memory.

Arrangements are entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.