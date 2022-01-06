Doneta Schmidt (1963-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Doneta R. Schmidt, 58, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Doneta was born May 19, 1963, in Wauseon, Ohio, the daughter of the late Maurice and Irene (Harris) Boetz.

She worked at ITW Tomco Plastics, Inc. for 33 years. Doneta was a member of the Bryan Eagles Arie 2233 and the Montpelier Moose Lodge 312.

In her free time, she enjoyed taking motorcycle rides with her fiancé, Melvin and playing pool. She especially enjoyed spending time her grandchildren.

Surviving is her fiancé, Melvin Schilt of Bryan, Ohio; two daughters, Rebekah (Charles) Dell of Bryan, Ohio, and Amber (Steven) Yeager of Defiance, Ohio; stepdaughter, Hayley Schmidt of Bryan, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Avery Dell, Alexander Ridgway, Scarlett Dell, Eloise Dell, Bruce Yeager, Raelynn Yeager, and Thomas Yeager; one sister, Diane (Matt) Gloor; two brothers, Daniel (Pam) Boetz, and Dave (Deb) Boetz; brother-in-law, Wayne King; many nieces and nephews.

Doneta was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Donna King and Doreen Boetz.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, January 10, 2022, from 3:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home- Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan with a memorial service beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Kevin King officiating. Due to the ongoing pandemic, those attending visitation or services are asked to wear a mask.

Memorials can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Doneta R. Schmidt, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.