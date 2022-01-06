Norma Gentit (1930-2022)

Facebook

Norma R. Gentit, age 91, of Stryker, passed away Monday evening at Bryan Healthcare and Rehabilitation. Norma had been a homemaker and farm wife.

Norma was born in Jackson, Michigan on October 24, 1930, the daughter of George and Eva (Lochridge) Robey. On August 21, 1949, she married Donald Gentit, and he preceded her in death in 2004.

She was a devout member of the Stryker United Brethren Church. She collected dolls, loved to sew, loved gardening, was an avid bowler, and enjoyed going to car shows with her husband.

Surviving are two sons, Elden (Deb Studer) Gentit of Napoleon, Scott (Laurie) Gentit of Stryker; one daughter, Ann (Dale) Meier of Defiance. Also surviving are nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers, Gordon Robey and Lloyd Robey; one sister, Mable Westland; and one great-great-granddaughter, Mellodi March.

Visitation for Norma will be from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Stryker United Brethren Church. The service will immediately follow at 1:00 P.M., also at the church, with Pastor Nick Woodall, officiating. Interment will follow in the Stryker Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given the United Brethren Church.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.