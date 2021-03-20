Doris Seevers (1925-2021)

Doris A. Seevers, age 95, of Bryan, Ohio, and formerly Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 8:53 P.M. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio, after a brief illness.

Mrs. Seevers was formerly employed as a supervisor at Edgerton Metal Products and was a devoted farm wife. She attended the Edgerton Church of Christ and enjoyed the Gaithers and Lawrence Welk and spending time with family and friends. She was also an avid reader of her Bible and liked to talk about her life on the farm.

Doris A. Seevers was born on June 11, 1925, in Edon, Ohio, the daughter of George Albert and Olive Maude (Byers) Underwood. She married Erdis C. Seevers on October 11, 1941, in Bryan and he preceded her in death on February 19, 1982.

Survivors include two daughters, Rosemary Rice, of Ft. Wayne, Indiana and Connie (Warren) Hulbert, of Bryan; two sons, Robert (Sheryl) Seevers, of Hicksville, Ohio, and Jerry (Marcia) Seevers, of Hamilton, Indiana; thirteen grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Underwood, of Bryan. She was also preceded in death by four daughters, Betty Wallace, Carol Card, Linda Nolen and Peggy Scroggins; one son, Samuel Seevers; five sisters; and six brothers.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Services will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. with Pastor Jeff Brookins officiating, followed by interment in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to Edgerton Church of Christ or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.