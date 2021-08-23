Dorothy Davis (1929-2021)

Dorothy C. Davis, age 91, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 6:50 A.M. on Saturday, August 21, 2021, in her home surrounded by family after a brief illness.

Mrs. Davis was a devoted homemaker and an active member of St. Isidore Marysdale Catholic Church where she was a member of the rosary altar society.

She was devoted to her Catholic faith and faithful to adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and honoring the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Dorothy enjoyed the many Catholic pilgrimages she had the opportunity to take, and spending time with her family, especially with her children and grandchildren.

She also enjoyed gardening and was an active contributor to multiple charitable organizations.

Dorothy C. Davis was born on September 7, 1929, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Lester J. and Anna Mae (Quatman) Dehner. She married John E. Davis on April 21, 1951, in Cincinnati and he preceded her in death September of 1994.

Survivors include her children, Kathryn (Rick) Rowe, of Columbus, Ohio, Stephen (Margaret) Davis, of Edgerton, Ohio, Mary (Greg) Hitt, of Bowling Green, Ohio, Teresa (Mark) Hurd, of Bryan, John Davis, of Bryan, Monica, McCarthy, of Greentown, Pennsylvania, Joseph (Brenda Spears) Davis, of Edgerton, James (Kim Prigle) Davis, of Bryan and Lawrence (Connie Marie) Davis, in Texas; eighteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Murphy, of Cincinnati; and two brothers, Robert (Barb) Dehner and Jerry Dehner; and a daughter-in-law, Sandra Davis , of Ney, Ohio.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Brian Davis; three sisters, Ruth Kistner, Anna May, Burwinkel, and Margaret Gettelfinger; and one brother, Lester Dehner.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Recitation of the rosary will follow at 7:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. in St. Isidore-Marysdale Catholic Church, 6324 State Route 15, Defiance, Ohio, with Reverend Melwin Dsouza officiating. Interment will follow in St. Isidore-Marysdale Church Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to Ohio Right to Life Society Fund, 88 West Broad Street, Suite 620, Columbus, Ohio 43215, EWTN Global Catholic Network, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, Alabama 35210-2164, or St. Bonaventure Indian Mission School, 25 Navarre Blvd W, Thoreau, New Mexico 87323.