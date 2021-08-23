Rodger “Rod” Jaggers (1935-2021)

Rodger “Rod” Jaggers, age 86, of Stryker passed away August 22, 2021 at CHP Defiance Hospice in Defiance, Ohio. Rod was born on April 5, 1935 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Paul and Ethel “Sally” (McNeil) Jaggers.

He married the love of his life, Nancy Nafziger, on January 31, 1954 in Stryker, where they raised 4 boys. They enjoyed camping and traveling to see family.

Prior to retirement, Rod worked at Dinner Bell Foods in Archbold and Sauder Manufacturing in Stryker. Rod was an avid old clock collector and loved all car races.

Surviving Rod is his wife, Nancy; son, Joe (Carol) Jaggers of Lake Diane, MI; son, Jim Jaggers of Stryker; son, John (Deb) Jaggers of Stryker; and son, Jeff (Sherry) Jaggers of Stryker. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; brother, Harold Jaggers of Edon; and sister, Pam Bigler of Fayetteville, NC.

Rod was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Frank Jaggers; and brother Richard Jaggers.

Visitation for Rod will take place on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the First Lutheran Church in Stryker from 4pm – 7pm. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at the church at 11am with burial to follow at the Lockport Cemetery. Minister Chris Staup will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with the arrangements.