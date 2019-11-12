Dorothy Young (1930-2019)

Dorothy L. Young, age 89, of Wauseon passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Fulton Manor Nursing Home, Wauseon. Dorothy was born in Liberty Center, Ohio on August 6, 1930 to the late Clyde & Golda (Dull) Beavers.

She met and married William Harrison Young on December 15, 1956 and he preceded her in death on May 27, 2008. A member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Delta, she worked as a nurse for the Fulton County Medical Center for many years.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Willa Young & Janine Dunmyer of Columbus; David Young of Japan; grandchildren, Taylor & Teagan Micks of Columbus. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jeri Young Micks.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Dorothy, will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta beginning at 11 A.M. Arrangements and cremation were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St, Delta or Cancer Care Program of the United Way of Fulton County, 604 S. Shoop Ave., Ste. 122, Wauseon, Ohio 43567.

