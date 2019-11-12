Steven Vollmar (1971-2019)

Steven L. Vollmar, age 48, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in a trail bike accident near Greenville, Ohio.

Mr. Vollmar was a 1990 graduate of Bryan High School and received an Associate Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Northwest State Community College and was a certified tool and die journeyman. He was currently employed by Arrow Tru-Line as a tool and die maker and was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bryan, Ohio.

Steve lived life to the fullest and enjoyed the outdoors and anything to do with biking, especially mountain biking and off road dirt bike riding. He had multiple state championships in Enduro racing and had achieved an AA ranking, the highest rank in the sport, in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.

He was a master mechanic who could work on most anything, was a master griller, was an avid off road runner and trail runner, and was a devoted family man who enjoyed attending his kids’ sporting events.

Steven L. Vollmar was born on November 6, 1971, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Robert R. and Ruth M. (Coss) Vollmar. He married Dottie S. Branham on May 13, 1994, in Bryan and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Dottie, are a son, Race Vollmar, and a daughter, Montesa Vollmar, both of West Unity; his parents, Bob and Ruth Vollmar, of Bryan; his siblings, Kevin (Ann) Vollmar, Marianne (Tony) McCord, Susan Vollmar and Tony (Amy)Vollmar; his in-laws, Reverend Bobby and Nam Branham, of Defiance, Ohio, and his beloved dog, Remy.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 2:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, followed by a scripture service at 8:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 10:30 A.M. in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bryan, with Reverend James Halleron officiating. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery, near Bryan.

Memorials are requested to the family and may be sent to Dottie Vollmar in care of Krill Funeral Home.

