Douglas Dennison (1959-2021)

Douglas L. Dennison, 61, of West Unity, Ohio passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center- Bryan Hospital. Doug was born August 29, 1959, in Montpelier, Ohio, son of the late Floyd Thomas and Roseleen (Miles) Dennison.

He worked for Miller Bros. Construction for 12 years until recently working for Beaver Companies as a Heavy Equipment Operator. Doug was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233 and the Montpelier Eagles Aerie 2246.

Doug enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycles. Each weekend he could be found attending dirt late model races at Oakshade, Eldora, and I-96 racetracks. In his free time, Doug cherished spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Surviving are three children, Shawn (Alivia) Dennison of West Unity, Ohio, Jessica Dennison of West Unity, Ohio, and Tiara (Garrett) Blakeley of Stryker, Ohio; five grandchildren, Ryleigh Dennison, Deacon Dennison, Damyeon Dennison-Currier, Brantlee Douglas Blakeley and Lillian Dennison; two brothers, Junior Dennison of Kunkle, Ohio and James “Buck” (Jane) Dennison of Bryan, Ohio.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Norma Jean McGrew and brother, Hank Dennison.

Visitation for Doug will be held Monday, June 28, 2021, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Ray Newsome officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity.

The family asks those remembering Doug to make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

To send flowers to Douglas’ family, please visit our floral store.