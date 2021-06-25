Patricia Fackler (1940-2021)

Patricia D. Fackler, age 81, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2021, at her home. Patricia was a sassy and vibrant homemaker. She was a former member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233 and enjoyed bird watching, fishing, crocheting, drawing, working jig-saw puzzles and watching “Longmire”.

Born April 12, 1940 in Delphos, Ohio, she was the daughter of Richard and Beatrice (Miller) Stepleton. She was a graduate of Ottoville High School.

Patricia is survived by her children, Donald (Crystal) Fackler, of Columbus Grove, Ohio, Laurie (Lester) Mahlman, of Bryan, David Fackler, of Leipsic, Timothy (Julie) Fackler, of Bryan, Tina Fackler, of Antwerp and Rachel Slattman, of Bryan; 15 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; a great-great granddaughter and siblings, Richard (Sharon) Stepleton, of Delphos and Debra (Craig) Henkener, of Wapakoneta.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, James Fackler; brother, Robert Stepleton and sister, Carol Wittler.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 11:00 at the funeral home with one hour of visitation prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Patricia D. Fackler, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.