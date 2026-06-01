Douglas P. Bair (1984 – 2026)

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Douglas P. Bair, 41, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Doug was born on September 21, 1984, in Bryan, to Neil and Jalyne (Manning) Bair.

He graduated from Fairview High School and worked as a material handler at Eagle Machining in Fayette for 14 years until the company closed earlier this year. Doug previously attended New Hope Community Church in Bryan.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and side-by-side, tinkering in the garage, and racing and maintaining his R/C cars. Doug found great satisfaction in fixing, building, and improving anything mechanically that he could get his hands on.

Surviving is his mother, Jalyne Bryant of Montpelier, Ohio; father, Neil Bair of Bryan, Ohio; three children, Isaiah Phillips of Bryan, Emberlye Bair of Nevada, and Rylee Bair of Defiance, Ohio; four siblings, Tricia, Craig, Joe (Tash), and Keith (Kaylee); one stepbrother, Sean; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation for Douglas P. Bair will be held on Friday, June 5, 2026, from noon-2 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Those attending are encouraged to wear purple in honor and memory of Doug. Funeral services for Doug will be private.

Memorial contributions can be directed to his family to help defray final expenses. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.