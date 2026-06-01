John L. Corman (1949 – 2026)

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John L. Corman, age 77, of Alvordton, Ohio, passed away surrounded by family on May 31, 2026, at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Born on April 17, 1949, in Van Wert, Ohio, John was the son of Lawrence L. and Mary E. (Wolford) Corman. He graduated from Millcreek-West Unity High School in 1967 and married Jacqueline S. Alliman on May 9, 1981, in Holgate, Ohio. Together they shared 45 years of marriage and built a loving family.

John proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War era and was stationed in Germany.

Following his military service, he dedicated more than 20 years to Metaldyne in Fremont, Indiana, retiring in 2011. Prior to that, he worked at Mohawk Tools in Montpelier.

A man devoted to his community and fellow veterans, John was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Montpelier, the VFW Post in Montpelier, the American Legion, and the United Auto Workers (UAW).

John enjoyed doing puzzles, traveling, especially taking cruises, and spending time camping with family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Jackie Corman of Alvordton; four children, Jennifer (Erin) Koch of Coldwater, Michigan, Jeanette (Brett) Brewer of Bluffton, South Carolina, Amy R. Beck of Bryan, Ohio, and Andy (Serena) Stickney of Montpelier; 10 grandchildren, Cody Koch, Zoe Koch, Tanner Stickney, Rea Beck, Rheanna Beck, Samantha Fitzcharles, Damion Heinze, Hayden Gardner, Cadence Gardner and Corbin Gardner; five great-grandchildren, Ryder, Emerlee, Ivee, Eleigh, and Rayvin; and one sister, Colleen (Dennis) Franz of Holgate.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Mary Corman; a son-in-law, Robert Beck; a grandson, Remington Beck; and a brother, David Corman.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, from 3-7 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Jan Harrington to officiate. Interment will follow at Shiffler Cemetery near Bryan, Ohio, with military honors provided by the Montpelier Veterans.

Memorial contributions may be given to Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.