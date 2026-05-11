Drive-Through Petition Signing Set May 23 In Archbold

By: Staff Report

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

ARCHBOLD — A drive-through petition signing event will be held Saturday, May 23, at Studio 66 Salon, 6790 OH-66, beginning at 9 a.m.

The event is being organized by Citizens for Responsible Development in Fulton County (C4RD), which is working with the statewide Conserve Ohio initiative on a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution.

The amendment, if it makes the ballot and passes, would prohibit the construction of any data center that consumes more than 25 megawatts of electricity per month.

Backers of the petition describe 25 megawatts as the cutoff between a manageable, community-friendly facility and an industrial-scale operation that can pull as much power off the grid as a small town. According to the group, Ohio is already home to roughly 200 data centers and does not need any more.

Drivers will not have to leave their vehicles to sign. Petition circulators will meet each car, verify voter registration, and pass the petition through the window. Signs will be posted along the roadway to direct traffic to the location.

Organizers said the event will be held rain or shine.

Residents who cannot attend but would like more information, or who would like to sign at another time, can reach Abby Pennington at 419-572-1345.