Duaine Snyder (1941-2023)

Duaine Robert Snyder, 81, of Archbold Ohio, passed away on February 23rd, 2023, due to heart failure.

Duaine, faithful servant of God, was born on September 1st 1941 to Harold and Lucille (Culp) Snyder in rural Goshen, Indiana.

After graduating from Mount Carmel High School (Lawson, Kentucky) in 1959, he went on to Bible College at Kentucky Mountain Bible Institute (Vancleave, Kentucky) and then Marion College.

After graduating with a degree in Pastoral Ministry in 1965, he accepted his first pastorate at Plummer’s Chapel in Warren, Indiana.

Over the next 30 years he pastored Wesleyan churches in Indiana and Michigan and was involved in ministry in Ohio. Duaine and his wife also spent 2 years serving at Brainerd Indian School in Hot Springs, South Dakota.

In 1966 while studying at Marion College, Duaine married Lyn (Frase) in Barberton, Ohio.

Duaine is survived by his wife; children, Melisa Snyder of Marion, Indiana, Mike (Barbara) Snyder of Wabash, Indiana, Shelly (Josh) Schramm of Archbold, Ohio; his 4 granddaughters, Haleigh Snyder, Chloe Schramm, Madison Snyder, and Sophie Schramm; sister, Lois Dickison of Kokomo, Indiana; Aunt, Esther Hartman of Goshen, Indiana; nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews; also, special cousin, Leroy (Mary) Detwiler of Jackson, Kentucky.

Duaine’s favorite activities included gardening, ministry, and visiting with friends and neighbors on the front porch.

Duaine was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Junior H. Snyder, nephew, Gregory Snyder.

Visitation will be held at Archbold Evangelical Church on February 27, 3:00-7:00 pm. A Celebration of Life service will be February 28, 11:00 am, at the church. Interment will be at Yellow Creek Mennonite Cemetery on March 1 in Goshen, Indiana.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Duaine’s memory to Archbold Evangelical Church or Gideons International.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Duaine Robert Snyder, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.