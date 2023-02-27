Billie Kirkendall (1938-2023)

Billie Sue Kirkendall, 84, of Montpelier passed away Sunday evening at Bryan Healthcare in Bryan.

She was born on August 20, 1938 in Rolla, Missouri to William H. and Oma M. (Campbell) Wooster. Billie graduated from Rolla High School.

She married Dale Kirkendall on April 2, 1960 in Rolla, Missouri and he preceded her in death on February 28, 2006.

Billie was a member of the Montpelier Church of the Nazarene. She worked at Hardee’s on the turnpike for 20 years.

Billie loved her church and her grandchildren. She enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and was an avid bowler.

She is survived by her children Karen Armstrong of Montpelier, David Kirkendall of Toledo and Robert “Bob” Kirkendall of Montpelier; grandchildren Randy Kirkendall Jr, Mandy (David Bolen) Sweet, Keith (Brandi) Rockwood, Melissa (Sam) Yoh and Felicia Gano; great grandchildren Dakota Kirkendall, Samantha Spade, Isaac Ogg, E. Ogg, Adam Ogg, Oaklee Rockwood, Raina Baden, Karmeny Baden, Mason Roberts and Emberline Yoh and Heavenly Yoh; and great-great grandchild Abigail McClaine.

Billie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dale, son Randy Kirkendall, Sr., son-in-law David Armstrong, brothers, sisters and in-laws.

Visitation for Billie will be on Friday, March 3rd from 4-8pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will be on Saturday at 11am at the Nazarene Church in Montpelier with Pastor Daniel Coutz to officiate. Interment to follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.