Duane Hayes (1945-2021)

Duane M Hayes, 76, left this earth unexpectedly in his home at Lake James, Indiana on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Duane was born January 1, 1945 in Wauseon Ohio, the last child born to Robert D. And Tressa ( Krauss) Hayes. He grew up on a farm in rural Archbold, helping in the family chicken operation.

Duane loved basketball and played many games in the barn til he could compete on the court, which he did for many years of his life!! He graduated from Archbold High School in 1963 and went to work at Miller Bros. Construction.

He married Linda K. Grieser, his high school sweetheart, on June 19, 1965. In 1969 he went to work for The Ohio Gas Company where he worked until he retired in 2009. From then until the present, he and Linda resided half the year in Palmetto, Florida and the other half at Lake James Indiana.

During his retirement, Duane was happy as long as he was in the sunshine. They spent many hours on the beach, biking with friends, and eating out, which was always followed by ice cream. His favorite past time had to be captaining his pontoon boat; giving boat rides, and pulling skiers and tubers around Lake James.

Duane’s relationship with his Lord Jesus Christ began as a child and continued until his last day. He wanted everyone in his life to know the Lord and all about His saving grace and many blessings.

Duane adored his grandchildren and spent many hours in bleachers watching sports, attending concerts, and eating lots of ice cream! He and Linda also enjoyed traveling the country to visit their now grown grandchildren and spend time investing in their lives.

Duane is survived by his wife Linda Hayes; children, Kim (Bill) Parsley of Archbold and Robin (Brant) Darnell of Wauseon; grandchildren, Tressa, Lincoln & Marin Parsley, Kasey (Tony) Darnell-Kohls, and Sydney & McKenzie Darnell. He is also survived by his sister, Ruth Rupp of Pettisville; brothers, Doyle (Marleen) Hayes of PA and Lyle (Shirley) Hayes of Lincoln, NE; and many nieces and nephews who thought their Uncle Duane was one of the best!

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rollin; and many other beloved brother and sister in laws.

Visitation for Duane will be held at St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold on Monday, September 27, 2021 from 3pm – 7pm. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 3pm – 4pm with a memorial service to follow at 4pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Habitat for Humanity or St. John’s Christian Church.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Hayes family.