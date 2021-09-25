Mary Krauss (1926-2021)

Mary E. Krauss, age 95, of Delta, peacefully passed away at Swanton Health Care with her family by her side on September 23, 2021. She was born in Sylvania on April 19, 1926 to Leonard Fortney and Effie (Bunting) Fortney.

Soon after graduating from Delta High School in 1944, she married the love of her life, Harold L. Krauss on June 26, 1944 and together shared 75 years together until his passing on June 26, 2019.

Throughout her life Mary served as a homemaker, caring for her husband, their five children and helping on the family farm, while also assisting with the family Sunoco Gas Stations in Delta and Swanton.

She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Delta and past member of the National Guard Auxiliary and the Friends and Family Fulton County Extension Club.

Mary enjoyed gardening, sewing, bowling, playing cards, traveling, fishing and spending time with friends and family. Most of all she loved being with her children and grandchildren at Wamplers Lake, MI and during the holidays, especially on Christmas.

Mary is survived by her children, Penny (Dick) Sintobin of Delta, Teresa (Frank) Wurns of Delta, Bruce (Dianna) Krauss of Cape Coral, FL and Marcy (Jay) LeFevre of Delta; sister, Donna Snyder; sister-in-law, Carol (Neil) Knouase; brother-in-law, Phil Krauss; grandchildren, David (Patty) Steusloff, Heather (Erich) Starkweather, Brian (Shelly) Krauss, Tara (Chad) Johnson, Laura (Jake) Simon, Mike (Kiara) Chase, Ross (Melissa) Chase, Jennifer (Casey) Andrews, Peggy (Tedd) Smith and Mark (Tabitha) Sintobin; along with 33 great grandchildren; 18 great great grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Krauss; daughter, Janet Steusloff; siblings, Wade Butler; Elsworth Butler, Andy Richardson, Kenneth Richardson, Delbert Fortney, Ruth Fortney; daughter-in-law, Julie Krauss; son-in-law, Roger Steusloff; great grandchildren, Jaxson Andrews and Adrianne Smith.

Friends will be received from 2:00 – 8:00 PM on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta; where a funeral service celebrating Mary’s life will begin at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Delta Public Library, 402 Main St, Delta, Ohio 43515 or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Rd, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 in her memory.