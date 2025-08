PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

The Edgerton 4-H Fit-N-Trim 4H club members made cookies and delivered them to the residents at the Park View Care Center in Edgerton, Ohio as part of a community service project. Pictured are 4H members Braylee Groves, Kaitlyn Hesselschwardt, Jacob Steffes and KK Steffes in addition to residents Roger Shull and Jim Caulkins.